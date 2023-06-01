K K Fincorp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 32.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in March 2023 down 32.67% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 45.74% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

K K Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2022.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 27.90 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.47% returns over the last 6 months and 190.93% over the last 12 months.