K K Fincorp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 32.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for K K Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in March 2023 down 32.67% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 45.74% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.
K K Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2022.
K K Fincorp shares closed at 27.90 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.47% returns over the last 6 months and 190.93% over the last 12 months.
|K K Fincorp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.91
|0.43
|1.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|0.43
|1.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.69
|0.38
|1.29
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|0.38
|1.29
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.70
|0.38
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.70
|0.38
|1.29
|Tax
|0.07
|0.02
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.63
|0.36
|1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.63
|0.36
|1.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.63
|0.35
|1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|5.60
|5.60
|5.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.12
|0.63
|2.25
|Diluted EPS
|1.12
|0.63
|2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.12
|0.63
|2.25
|Diluted EPS
|1.12
|0.63
|2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited