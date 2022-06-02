K K Fincorp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 3793.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 3793.39% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 up 74105.88% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 6550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

K K Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 9.59 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 60.37% over the last 12 months.