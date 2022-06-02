K K Fincorp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 3793.39% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for K K Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 3793.39% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 up 74105.88% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 6550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
K K Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.
K K Fincorp shares closed at 9.59 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 60.37% over the last 12 months.
|K K Fincorp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.35
|0.03
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.35
|0.03
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.29
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.29
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.29
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.29
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.12
|-0.12
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.17
|0.08
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.17
|0.08
|-0.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.09
|0.01
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.26
|0.10
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|5.60
|5.60
|5.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.25
|0.17
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|2.25
|0.17
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.25
|0.17
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|2.25
|0.17
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited