K K Fincorp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 1603.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 1603.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 266.8% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 1050% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

K K Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 12.52 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.47% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.