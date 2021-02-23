K K Fincorp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 360.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 360.42% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 263.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

K K Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 6.43 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months