Jyotirgamya Ent Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 43.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2018 down 43.72% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 up 101.33% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 up 101.35% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2017.

Jyotirgamya Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2018 from Rs. 14.81 in September 2017.

Jyotirgamya Ent shares closed at 25.80 on August 30, 2018 (BSE)