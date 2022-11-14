Jyoti Structure Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, up 524.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in September 2022 up 524.59% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 up 98.91% from Rs. 370.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 78.85% from Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2021.

Jyoti Structure shares closed at 14.96 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.77% returns over the last 6 months and -26.49% over the last 12 months.