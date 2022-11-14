 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyoti Structure Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, up 524.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Structures are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in September 2022 up 524.59% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 up 98.91% from Rs. 370.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 78.85% from Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2021.

Jyoti Structure shares closed at 14.96 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.77% returns over the last 6 months and -26.49% over the last 12 months.

Jyoti Structures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.89 15.65 2.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.89 15.65 2.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.25 13.82 0.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.02 -2.53 2.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.55 3.87 0.48
Depreciation 1.25 1.14 2.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.16 0.02 12.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.30 -0.67 -14.94
Other Income 0.33 0.57 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.97 -0.11 -14.93
Interest 0.06 0.00 355.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.03 -0.11 -370.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.03 -0.11 -370.13
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.03 -0.11 -370.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.03 -0.11 -370.13
Equity Share Capital 126.91 126.91 21.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.00 -33.79
Diluted EPS -0.06 -- -33.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -402.29 0.00 -33.79
Diluted EPS -0.06 -- -33.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:33 am