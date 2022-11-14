Jyoti Structure Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, up 524.59% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Structures are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in September 2022 up 524.59% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 up 98.91% from Rs. 370.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 78.85% from Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2021.
Jyoti Structure shares closed at 14.96 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.77% returns over the last 6 months and -26.49% over the last 12 months.
|Jyoti Structures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.89
|15.65
|2.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.89
|15.65
|2.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.25
|13.82
|0.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.02
|-2.53
|2.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.55
|3.87
|0.48
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.14
|2.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.16
|0.02
|12.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.30
|-0.67
|-14.94
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.57
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.97
|-0.11
|-14.93
|Interest
|0.06
|0.00
|355.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.03
|-0.11
|-370.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.03
|-0.11
|-370.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.03
|-0.11
|-370.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.03
|-0.11
|-370.13
|Equity Share Capital
|126.91
|126.91
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.00
|-33.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|--
|-33.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-402.29
|0.00
|-33.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|--
|-33.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited