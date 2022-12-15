Jyoti Structure Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, up 524.56% Y-o-Y
December 15, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyoti Structures are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in September 2022 up 524.56% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 up 98.91% from Rs. 370.42 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 78.79% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.
Jyoti Structure shares closed at 16.55 on December 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.02% over the last 12 months.
|Jyoti Structures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.89
|15.65
|2.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.89
|15.65
|2.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.25
|13.82
|0.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.02
|-2.53
|2.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.55
|3.87
|0.48
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.14
|2.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.16
|0.02
|12.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.30
|-0.67
|-15.36
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.57
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.98
|-0.11
|-15.35
|Interest
|0.06
|0.00
|355.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.03
|-0.11
|-370.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.03
|-0.11
|-370.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.03
|-0.11
|-370.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.03
|-0.11
|-370.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.03
|-0.11
|-370.42
|Equity Share Capital
|126.91
|126.91
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.00
|-33.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|--
|-33.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.00
|-33.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|--
|-33.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
