Jyoti Structure Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, up 524.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in September 2022 up 524.56% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 up 98.91% from Rs. 370.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 78.79% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.

Jyoti Structure shares closed at 16.55 on December 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.02% over the last 12 months.