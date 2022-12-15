English
    Jyoti Structure Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore, up 524.56% Y-o-Y

    December 15, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyoti Structures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.89 crore in September 2022 up 524.56% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 up 98.91% from Rs. 370.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 78.79% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.

    Jyoti Structure shares closed at 16.55 on December 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.02% over the last 12 months.

    Jyoti Structures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.8915.652.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.8915.652.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.2513.820.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.02-2.532.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.553.870.48
    Depreciation1.251.142.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.160.0212.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.30-0.67-15.36
    Other Income0.330.570.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.98-0.11-15.35
    Interest0.060.00355.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.03-0.11-370.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.03-0.11-370.55
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.03-0.11-370.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.03-0.11-370.55
    Minority Interest----0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.03-0.11-370.42
    Equity Share Capital126.91126.9121.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.00-33.82
    Diluted EPS-0.06---33.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.00-33.82
    Diluted EPS-0.06---33.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jyoti Structure #Jyoti Structures #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: Dec 15, 2022 09:11 am