Jyoti Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.03 crore, up 10.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.03 crore in September 2021 up 10.87% from Rs. 24.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021 down 1987.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2021 up 147.54% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2020.

Jyoti shares closed at 9.70 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 36.43% over the last 12 months.