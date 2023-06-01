Jyoti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti are:Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore in March 2023 up 20.37% from Rs. 43.74 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2023 down 46.65% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2023 up 111.53% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022.
Jyoti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.
|Jyoti shares closed at 24.14 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.12% returns over the last 6 months and 173.70% over the last 12 months.
|Jyoti
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.65
|34.48
|43.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.65
|34.48
|43.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.81
|24.78
|32.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.69
|-1.13
|0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.95
|5.05
|4.38
|Depreciation
|1.92
|1.77
|1.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.47
|3.50
|3.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.81
|0.51
|1.24
|Other Income
|3.26
|0.95
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.07
|1.46
|2.29
|Interest
|0.11
|0.13
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.96
|1.33
|2.26
|Exceptional Items
|-5.92
|-0.14
|0.12
|P/L Before Tax
|1.04
|1.19
|2.38
|Tax
|-0.79
|--
|-1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.83
|1.19
|3.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.83
|1.19
|3.43
|Equity Share Capital
|23.09
|23.09
|23.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|0.52
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.79
|0.52
|1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|0.52
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.79
|0.52
|1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited