Jyoti Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.47 crore, down 24.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.47 crore in March 2020 down 24.82% from Rs. 55.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020 up 58.99% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 down 63.27% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2019.

Jyoti shares closed at 9.22 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 26.13% returns over the last 12 months.