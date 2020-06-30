Jyoti Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.47 crore, down 24.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.47 crore in March 2020 down 24.82% from Rs. 55.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020 up 58.99% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 down 63.27% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2019.
Jyoti shares closed at 9.22 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 26.13% returns over the last 12 months.
|Jyoti
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.47
|19.70
|55.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.47
|19.70
|55.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.16
|12.91
|42.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.95
|-0.82
|1.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.04
|5.58
|7.35
|Depreciation
|2.35
|2.17
|2.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.79
|3.12
|3.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-3.26
|-1.88
|Other Income
|2.29
|0.51
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-2.75
|-0.54
|Interest
|0.09
|0.21
|-0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.72
|-2.96
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.72
|-2.96
|-2.48
|Tax
|-1.15
|--
|-1.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-2.96
|-1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-2.96
|-1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|23.09
|23.09
|23.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm