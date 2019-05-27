Jyoti Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.16 crore, down 6.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.16 crore in March 2019 down 6.35% from Rs. 58.90 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019 up 18.71% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2019 down 68.18% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2018.
Jyoti shares closed at 8.02 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -64.51% returns over the last 6 months and -84.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jyoti
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.16
|34.26
|58.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.16
|34.26
|58.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.59
|20.66
|38.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.43
|1.74
|3.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.35
|7.38
|6.73
|Depreciation
|2.50
|2.33
|2.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.17
|3.38
|5.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-1.23
|1.59
|Other Income
|1.34
|0.20
|1.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-1.03
|3.54
|Interest
|-0.12
|0.18
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-1.21
|3.40
|Exceptional Items
|-2.06
|--
|-5.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.48
|-1.21
|-2.54
|Tax
|-1.09
|--
|-0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.39
|-1.21
|-1.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.39
|-1.21
|-1.71
|Equity Share Capital
|23.09
|23.09
|17.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited