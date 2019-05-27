Jyoti Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.16 crore, down 6.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.16 crore in March 2019 down 6.35% from Rs. 58.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019 up 18.71% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2019 down 68.18% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2018.

Jyoti shares closed at 8.02 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -64.51% returns over the last 6 months and -84.27% over the last 12 months.