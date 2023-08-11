Jyoti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.81 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.81 crore in June 2023 up 16.91% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 56.33% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 26.81% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2022.

Jyoti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

Jyoti shares closed at 41.94 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 131.71% returns over the last 6 months and 298.29% over the last 12 months.