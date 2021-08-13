Jyoti Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.36 crore, down 5.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.36 crore in June 2021 down 5.77% from Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021 up 184.09% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021 up 138.94% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.

Jyoti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2020.

Jyoti shares closed at 10.54 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)