Jyoti Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore, up 46.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore in December 2020 up 46.14% from Rs. 19.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2020 up 214.19% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2020 up 974.14% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019.

Jyoti EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2019.

Jyoti shares closed at 9.50 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.90% returns over the last 6 months and 163.89% over the last 12 months.