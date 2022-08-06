English
    Jyoti Resins Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore, up 136.65% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore in June 2022 up 136.65% from Rs. 27.01 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022 up 150.85% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 131.52% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

    Jyoti Resins EPS has increased to Rs. 22.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.04 in June 2021.

    Jyoti Resins shares closed at 2,695.55 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 128.70% returns over the last 6 months and 267.69% over the last 12 months.

    Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.9157.4627.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.9157.4627.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.0337.4018.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.58-2.59-3.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.203.933.44
    Depreciation0.270.190.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3811.174.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.627.373.80
    Other Income0.211.770.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.829.144.63
    Interest0.000.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.829.124.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.829.124.62
    Tax1.752.191.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.076.923.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.076.923.62
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.6817.309.04
    Diluted EPS22.6817.309.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.6817.309.04
    Diluted EPS22.6817.309.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Jyoti Resins #Jyoti Resins and Adhesives #Results
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:33 am
