    Jyoti Resins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.61 crore, up 36.33% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.61 crore in December 2022 up 36.33% from Rs. 48.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.15 crore in December 2022 up 148.53% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

    Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.6165.6548.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.6165.6548.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.7540.1529.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.11-3.190.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.844.423.68
    Depreciation0.350.430.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5810.928.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9812.936.44
    Other Income0.170.140.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1513.076.89
    Interest--0.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1513.066.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1513.066.89
    Tax4.004.252.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.158.814.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.158.814.89
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.127.3512.22
    Diluted EPS10.127.3512.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.127.3512.22
    Diluted EPS10.127.3512.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

     