Jyoti Resins Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.61 crore, up 36.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.61 crore in December 2022 up 36.33% from Rs. 48.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.15 crore in December 2022 up 148.53% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in December 2022 up 134.04% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.

Jyoti Resins EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.22 in December 2021.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 1,178.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.32% returns over the last 6 months and 207.14% over the last 12 months.