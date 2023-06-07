Jyoti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore in March 2023 up 20.37% from Rs. 43.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 49.19% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2023 up 111.53% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022.

Jyoti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

Jyoti shares closed at 27.66 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 121.28% returns over the last 6 months and 198.70% over the last 12 months.