    Jyoti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyoti are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore in March 2023 up 20.37% from Rs. 43.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 49.19% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2023 up 111.53% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022.

    Jyoti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

    Jyoti shares closed at 27.66 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 121.28% returns over the last 6 months and 198.70% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.6534.4843.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.6534.4843.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.8124.7832.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.69-1.130.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.955.054.38
    Depreciation1.921.771.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.473.503.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.810.511.24
    Other Income3.260.951.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.071.462.29
    Interest0.110.130.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.961.332.26
    Exceptional Items-5.92-0.140.12
    P/L Before Tax1.041.192.38
    Tax-0.79---1.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.831.193.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.831.193.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.070.29
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.891.263.72
    Equity Share Capital23.0923.0923.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.551.61
    Diluted EPS0.820.551.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.551.61
    Diluted EPS0.820.551.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2023 01:25 pm