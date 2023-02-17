Jyoti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.48 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.48 crore in December 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 27.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 4100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 48.85% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.