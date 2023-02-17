English
    Jyoti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.48 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyoti are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.48 crore in December 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 27.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 4100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 48.85% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

    Jyoti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

    Jyoti shares closed at 19.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.41% returns over the last 6 months and 85.32% over the last 12 months.

    Jyoti
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.4841.0727.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.4841.0727.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.7828.0721.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.134.41-2.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.055.285.07
    Depreciation1.771.721.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.503.072.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.51-1.48-1.62
    Other Income0.952.282.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.460.800.38
    Interest0.130.140.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.330.660.21
    Exceptional Items-0.14-0.490.10
    P/L Before Tax1.190.170.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.190.170.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.190.170.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.070.09-0.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.260.260.03
    Equity Share Capital23.0923.0923.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.110.01
    Diluted EPS0.550.110.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.110.01
    Diluted EPS0.550.110.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Jyoti #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 am