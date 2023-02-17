Jyoti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.48 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.48 crore in December 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 27.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 4100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 48.85% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

Jyoti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Jyoti shares closed at 19.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.41% returns over the last 6 months and 85.32% over the last 12 months.