Jyoti Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.11 crore, down 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.11 crore in December 2021 down 5.84% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 99.12% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021 down 57.2% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2020.

Jyoti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2020.

Jyoti shares closed at 11.56 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and 21.56% over the last 12 months.