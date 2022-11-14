 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyothy Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 646.43 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 646.43 crore in September 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 578.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.38 crore in September 2022 up 64.72% from Rs. 42.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.68 crore in September 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 72.33 crore in September 2021.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in September 2021.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 189.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.87% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.

Jyothy Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 646.43 585.81 578.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 646.43 585.81 578.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 385.31 342.18 280.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.21 39.75 58.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.37 -24.10 10.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.06 59.84 58.75
Depreciation 11.21 11.33 20.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 41.00 44.34 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.07 63.98 103.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.94 48.49 46.51
Other Income 5.53 13.94 5.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.47 62.43 51.75
Interest 1.19 1.26 1.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.28 61.17 49.97
Exceptional Items 7.03 -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.31 61.17 49.97
Tax 10.93 8.98 7.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.38 52.19 42.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.38 52.19 42.12
Equity Share Capital 36.72 36.72 36.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 1.42 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.89 1.42 1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 1.42 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.89 1.42 1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm