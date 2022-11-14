English
    Jyothy Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 646.43 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 646.43 crore in September 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 578.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.38 crore in September 2022 up 64.72% from Rs. 42.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.68 crore in September 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 72.33 crore in September 2021.

    Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in September 2021.

    Jyothy Labs shares closed at 189.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.87% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.

    Jyothy Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations646.43585.81578.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations646.43585.81578.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials385.31342.18280.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.2139.7558.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.37-24.1010.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.0659.8458.75
    Depreciation11.2111.3320.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses41.0044.34--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.0763.98103.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.9448.4946.51
    Other Income5.5313.945.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.4762.4351.75
    Interest1.191.261.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.2861.1749.97
    Exceptional Items7.03----
    P/L Before Tax80.3161.1749.97
    Tax10.938.987.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.3852.1942.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.3852.1942.12
    Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.421.15
    Diluted EPS1.891.421.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.421.15
    Diluted EPS1.891.421.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm