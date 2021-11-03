Jyothy Labs Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 578.30 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.30 crore in September 2021 up 15.74% from Rs. 499.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.12 crore in September 2021 down 30.56% from Rs. 60.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.33 crore in September 2021 down 22.07% from Rs. 92.81 crore in September 2020.

Jyothy Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.65 in September 2020.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 158.05 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.53% returns over the last 6 months and 18.75% over the last 12 months.