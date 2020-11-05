Jyothy Labs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 499.64 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.64 crore in September 2020 up 7.63% from Rs. 464.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.66 crore in September 2020 up 13.98% from Rs. 53.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.81 crore in September 2020 up 9.8% from Rs. 84.53 crore in September 2019.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.45 in September 2019.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 132.30 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.54% returns over the last 6 months and -24.72% over the last 12 months.