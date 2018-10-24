Jyothy Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 427.69 crore, up 2.01% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 427.69 crore in September 2018 up 2.01% from Rs. 419.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.34 crore in September 2018 up 7.21% from Rs. 42.29 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.82 crore in September 2018 up 1.94% from Rs. 76.34 crore in September 2017.

Jyothy Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.33 in September 2017.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 178.35 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.67% over the last 12 months.