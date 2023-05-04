English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jyothy Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 615.88 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 615.88 crore in March 2023 up 14.61% from Rs. 537.37 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.00 crore in March 2023 up 53.17% from Rs. 38.52 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.74 crore in March 2023 up 57.35% from Rs. 61.48 crore in March 2022.
    Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2022.Jyothy Labs shares closed at 193.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.71% returns over the last 6 months and 26.02% over the last 12 months.
    Jyothy Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations615.88598.58537.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations615.88598.58537.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials280.41277.64282.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.9632.0934.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.0036.965.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.7161.6957.00
    Depreciation11.9110.5916.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses45.9341.3638.70
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.2964.4262.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.6773.8340.46
    Other Income6.165.614.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.8379.4445.10
    Interest3.120.951.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.7178.4943.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.7178.4943.69
    Tax22.7116.825.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.0061.6738.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.0061.6738.52
    Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.681.05
    Diluted EPS1.611.681.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.681.05
    Diluted EPS1.611.681.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jyothy Labs #Personal Care #Results
    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am