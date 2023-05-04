Jyothy Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 615.88 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 615.88 crore in March 2023 up 14.61% from Rs. 537.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.00 crore in March 2023 up 53.17% from Rs. 38.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.74 crore in March 2023 up 57.35% from Rs. 61.48 crore in March 2022.
Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2022.
|Jyothy Labs shares closed at 193.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.71% returns over the last 6 months and 26.02% over the last 12 months.
|Jyothy Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|615.88
|598.58
|537.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|615.88
|598.58
|537.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|280.41
|277.64
|282.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.96
|32.09
|34.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.00
|36.96
|5.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|64.71
|61.69
|57.00
|Depreciation
|11.91
|10.59
|16.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|45.93
|41.36
|38.70
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|80.29
|64.42
|62.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|78.67
|73.83
|40.46
|Other Income
|6.16
|5.61
|4.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.83
|79.44
|45.10
|Interest
|3.12
|0.95
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|81.71
|78.49
|43.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|81.71
|78.49
|43.69
|Tax
|22.71
|16.82
|5.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|59.00
|61.67
|38.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|59.00
|61.67
|38.52
|Equity Share Capital
|36.72
|36.72
|36.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|1.68
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|1.68
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|1.68
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|1.68
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited