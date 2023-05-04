Jyothy Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 615.88 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 615.88 598.58 537.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 615.88 598.58 537.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 280.41 277.64 282.25 Purchase of Traded Goods 31.96 32.09 34.46 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.00 36.96 5.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 64.71 61.69 57.00 Depreciation 11.91 10.59 16.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 45.93 41.36 38.70 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 80.29 64.42 62.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.67 73.83 40.46 Other Income 6.16 5.61 4.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.83 79.44 45.10 Interest 3.12 0.95 1.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.71 78.49 43.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 81.71 78.49 43.69 Tax 22.71 16.82 5.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.00 61.67 38.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.00 61.67 38.52 Equity Share Capital 36.72 36.72 36.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.61 1.68 1.05 Diluted EPS 1.61 1.68 1.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.61 1.68 1.05 Diluted EPS 1.61 1.68 1.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited