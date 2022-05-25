Jyothy Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.37 crore, up 10.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.37 crore in March 2022 up 10.28% from Rs. 487.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.52 crore in March 2022 up 42.88% from Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.48 crore in March 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 75.14 crore in March 2021.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2021.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 150.75 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and 2.94% over the last 12 months.