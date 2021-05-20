Jyothy Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 487.27 crore, up 27.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 487.27 crore in March 2021 up 27.46% from Rs. 382.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2021 up 3.57% from Rs. 26.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.14 crore in March 2021 up 68.44% from Rs. 44.61 crore in March 2020.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2020.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 144.40 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.22% returns over the last 6 months and 41.57% over the last 12 months.