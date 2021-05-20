MARKET NEWS

Jyothy Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 487.27 crore, up 27.46% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 487.27 crore in March 2021 up 27.46% from Rs. 382.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2021 up 3.57% from Rs. 26.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.14 crore in March 2021 up 68.44% from Rs. 44.61 crore in March 2020.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2020.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 144.40 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.22% returns over the last 6 months and 41.57% over the last 12 months.

Jyothy Labs
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations487.27469.41382.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations487.27469.41382.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials223.52202.11176.93
Purchase of Traded Goods52.3967.5649.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.35-27.16-15.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost52.4858.2445.92
Depreciation20.0419.8119.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses38.1635.0934.65
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses59.2553.7750.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.7859.9921.03
Other Income5.326.314.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.1066.3025.48
Interest1.811.965.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.2964.3419.64
Exceptional Items-23.50----
P/L Before Tax29.7964.3419.64
Tax2.8312.12-6.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.9652.2226.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.9652.2226.03
Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.731.420.71
Diluted EPS0.731.420.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.731.420.71
Diluted EPS0.731.420.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jyothy Labs #Personal Care #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

