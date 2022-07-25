 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyothy Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.81 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 585.81 crore in June 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 521.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.19 crore in June 2022 up 30.18% from Rs. 40.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.76 crore in June 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 69.84 crore in June 2021.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 164.20 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -5.28% over the last 12 months.

Jyothy Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 585.81 537.37 521.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 585.81 537.37 521.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 342.18 282.25 263.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.75 34.46 46.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.10 5.28 -12.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.84 57.00 61.00
Depreciation 11.33 16.38 20.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 44.34 38.70 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.98 62.84 98.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.49 40.46 44.42
Other Income 13.94 4.64 4.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.43 45.10 49.26
Interest 1.26 1.41 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.17 43.69 47.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.17 43.69 47.56
Tax 8.98 5.17 7.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.19 38.52 40.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.19 38.52 40.09
Equity Share Capital 36.72 36.72 36.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 1.05 1.09
Diluted EPS 1.42 1.05 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 1.05 1.09
Diluted EPS 1.42 1.05 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
