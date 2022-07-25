Jyothy Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.81 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.81 crore in June 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 521.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.19 crore in June 2022 up 30.18% from Rs. 40.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.76 crore in June 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 69.84 crore in June 2021.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 164.20 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -5.28% over the last 12 months.