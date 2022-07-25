English
    Jyothy Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.81 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 585.81 crore in June 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 521.94 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.19 crore in June 2022 up 30.18% from Rs. 40.09 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.76 crore in June 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 69.84 crore in June 2021.

    Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

    Jyothy Labs shares closed at 164.20 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -5.28% over the last 12 months.

    Jyothy Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations585.81537.37521.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations585.81537.37521.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials342.18282.25263.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.7534.4646.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.105.28-12.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.8457.0061.00
    Depreciation11.3316.3820.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses44.3438.70--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.9862.8498.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.4940.4644.42
    Other Income13.944.644.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.4345.1049.26
    Interest1.261.411.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.1743.6947.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.1743.6947.56
    Tax8.985.177.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.1938.5240.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.1938.5240.09
    Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.421.051.09
    Diluted EPS1.421.051.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.421.051.09
    Diluted EPS1.421.051.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jyothy Labs #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
