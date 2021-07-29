Jyothy Labs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 521.94 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 521.94 crore in June 2021 up 21.76% from Rs. 428.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.09 crore in June 2021 down 20.49% from Rs. 50.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.84 crore in June 2021 down 15.32% from Rs. 82.48 crore in June 2020.

Jyothy Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in June 2020.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 172.85 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 42.91% over the last 12 months.