Jyothy Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.58 crore, up 13.23% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 598.58 crore in December 2022 up 13.23% from Rs. 528.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.67 crore in December 2022 up 74.21% from Rs. 35.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.03 crore in December 2022 up 39% from Rs. 64.77 crore in December 2021.

Jyothy Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 598.58 646.43 528.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 598.58 646.43 528.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 277.64 385.31 266.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.09 43.21 51.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.96 -38.37 -6.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.69 65.06 58.60
Depreciation 10.59 11.21 20.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 41.36 41.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.42 70.07 97.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.83 68.94 39.54
Other Income 5.61 5.53 4.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.44 74.47 43.79
Interest 0.95 1.19 1.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.49 73.28 41.99
Exceptional Items -- 7.03 --
P/L Before Tax 78.49 80.31 41.99
Tax 16.82 10.93 6.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.67 69.38 35.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.67 69.38 35.40
Equity Share Capital 36.72 36.72 36.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.89 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.89 0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.89 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.89 0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited