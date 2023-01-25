Jyothy Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.58 crore, up 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.58 crore in December 2022 up 13.23% from Rs. 528.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.67 crore in December 2022 up 74.21% from Rs. 35.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.03 crore in December 2022 up 39% from Rs. 64.77 crore in December 2021.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.

