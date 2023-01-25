English
    Jyothy Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.58 crore, up 13.23% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 598.58 crore in December 2022 up 13.23% from Rs. 528.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.67 crore in December 2022 up 74.21% from Rs. 35.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.03 crore in December 2022 up 39% from Rs. 64.77 crore in December 2021.

    Jyothy Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations598.58646.43528.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations598.58646.43528.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials277.64385.31266.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.0943.2151.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.96-38.37-6.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.6965.0658.60
    Depreciation10.5911.2120.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses41.3641.00--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.4270.0797.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8368.9439.54
    Other Income5.615.534.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.4474.4743.79
    Interest0.951.191.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.4973.2841.99
    Exceptional Items--7.03--
    P/L Before Tax78.4980.3141.99
    Tax16.8210.936.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.6769.3835.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.6769.3835.40
    Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.890.96
    Diluted EPS1.681.890.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.890.96
    Diluted EPS1.681.890.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
