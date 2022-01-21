Jyothy Labs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 528.65 crore, up 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.65 crore in December 2021 up 12.62% from Rs. 469.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.40 crore in December 2021 down 32.21% from Rs. 52.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.77 crore in December 2021 down 24.78% from Rs. 86.11 crore in December 2020.

Jyothy Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2020.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 140.60 on January 20, 2022 (BSE)