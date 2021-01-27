Jyothy Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 469.41 crore, up 15.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 469.41 crore in December 2020 up 15.26% from Rs. 407.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.22 crore in December 2020 up 22.76% from Rs. 42.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.11 crore in December 2020 up 22.32% from Rs. 70.40 crore in December 2019.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2019.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 158.55 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -0.78% over the last 12 months.