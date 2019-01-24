Jyothy Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 434.33 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.33 crore in December 2018 up 3.81% from Rs. 418.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.41 crore in December 2018 up 29.86% from Rs. 37.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.71 crore in December 2018 up 7.88% from Rs. 72.96 crore in December 2017.

Jyothy Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2017.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 191.55 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 3.19% over the last 12 months.