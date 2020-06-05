App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyothy Labs Q4 net profit slips 60% to Rs 26.6 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 66.83 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Home-grown FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on Friday reported a 60.21 percent slump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 26.59 crore in the March quarter, hit by COVID-induced disruptions.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 66.83 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was down 23.83 percent to Rs 393 crore during the period under review as against Rs 515.98 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

“The company was forecasting mid-single digit sales growth for the quarter before the lockdown. But due to the spread of COVID-19 from mid-March and consequent nationwide lockdown, the business operations were suddenly disrupted across the country," said Jyothy Labs in a post earnings statement.

Jyothy Labs' total expenses were at Rs 374.37 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 454.07 crore, down 17.55 percent.

Its revenue from 'Fabric Care' was at Rs 155.74 crore and Rs 127.05 crore from Dishwashing during the quarter under the review.

While, 'Household Insecticides' contributed Rs 64.22 crore and personal care Rs 30.20 crore.

Revenue from Laundry service was at Rs 9.63 crore.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, Jyothy Labs' net profit was down 17.72 percent to Rs 162.58 crore. It was Rs 197.60 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations for the 2019-20 fiscal was Rs 1,711.17 crore, down 5.64 percent. It was Rs 1,813.58 crore in 2018-19.

Commenting on the outlook, Jyothy Labs Managing Director M R Jyothy said: "Despite the disruption in operations and sales as a result of the nationwide lockdown since the last fortnight of March 2020, the company has seen positive sales growth in the month of April and May 2020."

Shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 117.45 apiece on the BSE, up 6.82 percent from their previous close.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #Business #Jyothy Labs #Results

