Jyothy Labs Q3 net rises 29.85% at Rs 48.41 crore

Homegrown FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories on Thursday posted a 29.85 percent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 48.41 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.28 crore during the same period previous fiscal, it said in a statement.

Total income during the quarter under review stood Rs 441.27 crore as against Rs 413.54 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company said its fabric care division that includes fabric whitener, fabric enhancer, bar soap, detergent powder posted a profit of Rs 36.6 crore against Rs 37.2 crore of previous year, while the revenue from the segment during the quarter under review stood at Rs 192.56 crore as against Rs 181.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from its dishwashing segment stood at Rs 150.06 crore during the December quarter from Rs 138.09 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal, with the segment profit at Rs 19.3 crore as against Rs 21 crore of previous year.

Its household insecticides division posted a revenue of Rs 41.91 crore as against Rs 37.53 crore in the third quarter of FY18. The company said the segment's loss for the period stood at Rs 0.5 crore as against Rs 1.1 crore of previous year.

The personal care division posted a revenue of Rs 40.37 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 43.06 crore in the previous year. The segment profit for the period stood at Rs 8.8 crore as against Rs 7.5 crore of previous year.

"Last quarter we witnessed diminished growth due to the unfortunate calamity in Kerala. The situation has stabilised and with the onset of the festive season, this quarter we have seen significant growth in our revenues and overall profits," Jyothy Laboratories chairman and managing director M P Ramachandran said.

"As stated earlier we aim to expand and increase our footprint and we are taking necessary actions for the same. Focusing on sustained growth quarter on quarter has been our strategy and we have been successfully implementing the same to achieve our goals. Strengthening our distribution channel is a continuous process to maintain strong networks," he added.

Shares of Jyothy Labs were trading 6.61 percent lower at Rs 180 on BSE.