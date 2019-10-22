App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyothy Labs Q2 profit rises 16.12% at Rs 53.59 cr

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 8.67 per cent at Rs 474.85 crore as against Rs 436.94 crore same period last year.

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on October 22 reported a 16.12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 53.59 crore for the September quarter. It had reported a net profit of Rs 46.15 crore in the year-ago quarter, Jyothy Labs said in a BSE filing.

Jyothy Labs, which owns brands such as Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Henko, Pril and Margo, posted total expenses of Rs 417.51 crore as against Rs 381.19 crore, up 9.52 per cent.

"The quarter under review witnessed good growth inspite of slow down in the economy. With the normal monsoon, we are hopeful for a good business performance in the coming quarters. We will continue to expand and strengthen our footprint by taking necessary actions," Jyothy Labs Chairman and Managing Director M P Ramachandran said.

Revenue from fabric care segment stood at Rs 193.7 crore, up 13.1 per cent, as against Rs 171.2 crore in second quarter of 2018-19.

Dishwashing segment revenue stood at Rs 155.1 crore as against Rs 142.7 crore, up 8.6 per cent.

Its household insecticides segment revenue was at Rs 49.2 crore and Rs 54.9 crore from personal care.

Shares of Jyothy Labs on Tuesday settled at Rs 179.15 apiece on the BSE, up 4.61 per cent from previous close.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Business #Jyothy Labs #Results

