Jyothy Labs Q1: Net profit rises 102% on moderating input costs and stable demand enviornment

Jyothy Labs Q1 earnings

Jyothy Labs on July 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.25 crore for the quarter ended June, up 101.6 percent from Rs 47.73 crore recorded a year ago.

The company reported a 15 percent YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 687.10 crore against Rs 597.20 crore year ago.

Operating EBITDA at 17.1% (Rs 117.4 Crores) versus 10 percent (Rs 59.8 Crores) in the same period last year, an increase by 96.3 percent, the company said in an investor presentation.

The company said with rising disposable income of discerning and aspirational consumers, growth to be driven by relevant innovations and direct sales distribution.

The A&P spend Rs at 50.4 Crores versus Rs 45 Crores in the same period last year, an increase by 11.9 percent.

The company said in their investor presentation that the focus is on top line growth ahead of category growth to gain market share. The company will continue to strengthen technology led distribution, increased brand building initiatives, focus on BTL activities to drive volume growth.

Following earnings, share price of Jyothy Labs rose 8.41 percent to Rs 262.85 as of 11.16 am on NSE.