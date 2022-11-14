 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyothy Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 659.20 crore, up 12.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 659.20 crore in September 2022 up 12.62% from Rs. 585.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.64 crore in September 2022 up 45.03% from Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.76 crore in September 2022 up 20.25% from Rs. 71.32 crore in September 2021.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 189.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.87% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.

Jyothy Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 659.20 597.20 585.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 659.20 597.20 585.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 387.12 343.57 281.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.22 39.76 58.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.18 -24.12 10.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.66 63.93 61.62
Depreciation 13.02 13.04 13.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 41.53 45.04 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.43 69.19 106.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.40 46.79 52.67
Other Income 5.34 13.23 4.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.74 60.02 57.43
Interest 3.46 3.30 2.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.28 56.72 54.53
Exceptional Items 7.03 -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.31 56.72 54.53
Tax 10.96 8.99 10.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.35 47.73 43.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.35 47.73 43.97
Minority Interest -0.71 0.72 0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.64 48.45 44.57
Equity Share Capital 36.72 36.72 36.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 1.32 1.21
Diluted EPS 1.76 1.32 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 1.32 1.21
Diluted EPS 1.76 1.32 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm