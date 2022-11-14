Jyothy Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 659.20 crore, up 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 659.20 crore in September 2022 up 12.62% from Rs. 585.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.64 crore in September 2022 up 45.03% from Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.76 crore in September 2022 up 20.25% from Rs. 71.32 crore in September 2021.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 189.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.87% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.