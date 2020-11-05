172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jyothy-labs-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-504-49-crore-up-6-24-y-o-y-6072021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:30 PM IST

Jyothy Labs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 504.49 crore, up 6.24% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 504.49 crore in September 2020 up 6.24% from Rs. 474.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.56 crore in September 2020 up 12.3% from Rs. 55.71 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.39 crore in September 2020 up 8.64% from Rs. 84.12 crore in September 2019.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2019.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 132.30 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.54% returns over the last 6 months and -24.72% over the last 12 months.

Jyothy Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations504.49432.90474.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations504.49432.90474.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials213.01160.68180.37
Purchase of Traded Goods70.4543.8969.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.6228.305.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost61.5454.8556.79
Depreciation13.3913.0713.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses30.0119.9228.20
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.7348.8056.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.9863.3965.57
Other Income4.024.035.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.0067.4271.04
Interest5.206.458.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.8060.9762.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax72.8060.9762.81
Tax12.6710.969.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.1350.0153.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.1350.0153.59
Minority Interest2.432.282.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.5652.2955.71
Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.701.421.52
Diluted EPS1.701.421.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.701.421.52
Diluted EPS1.701.421.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

#Earnings First-Cut #Jyothy Labs #Personal Care #Results

