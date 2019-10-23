Jyothy Labs Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 474.85 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.85 crore in September 2019 up 8.68% from Rs. 436.94 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.71 crore in September 2019 up 15.82% from Rs. 48.10 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.12 crore in September 2019 up 11.12% from Rs. 75.70 crore in September 2018.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2018.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 178.30 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.33% over the last 12 months.