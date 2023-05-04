Jyothy Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 616.95 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.95 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 546.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.03 crore in March 2023 up 55.42% from Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.96 crore in March 2023 up 53.95% from Rs. 62.98 crore in March 2022.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2022.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 193.75 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.71% returns over the last 6 months and 26.02% over the last 12 months.