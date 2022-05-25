 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyothy Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.71 crore, up 10.42% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 546.71 crore in March 2022 up 10.42% from Rs. 495.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2022 up 29.58% from Rs. 29.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.98 crore in March 2022 down 15.95% from Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2021.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2021.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 150.70 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 2.87% over the last 12 months.

Jyothy Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 546.71 539.03 495.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 546.71 539.03 495.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 280.60 269.18 225.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.54 51.59 52.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.00 -6.20 -8.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.22 61.90 54.84
Depreciation 15.42 14.45 15.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 39.10 -- 38.39
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.00 101.40 61.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.83 46.71 55.62
Other Income 5.73 3.63 4.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.56 50.34 59.65
Interest 2.85 3.00 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.71 47.34 56.30
Exceptional Items -- -- -23.50
P/L Before Tax 44.71 47.34 32.80
Tax 7.77 9.32 5.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.94 38.02 27.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.94 38.02 27.28
Minority Interest 1.04 0.41 2.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.98 38.43 29.31
Equity Share Capital 36.72 36.72 36.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 1.05 0.80
Diluted EPS 1.03 1.05 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 1.05 0.80
Diluted EPS 1.03 1.05 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
