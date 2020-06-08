Jyothy Labs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 393.00 crore, down 23.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.00 crore in March 2020 down 23.83% from Rs. 515.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.80 crore in March 2020 down 58.29% from Rs. 69.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.16 crore in March 2020 down 51.51% from Rs. 93.14 crore in March 2019.

Jyothy Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2019.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 117.50 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.15% returns over the last 6 months and -31.71% over the last 12 months.