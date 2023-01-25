Jyothy Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.67 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 612.67 crore in December 2022 up 13.66% from Rs. 539.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.39 crore in December 2022 up 75.36% from Rs. 38.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.76% from Rs. 64.79 crore in December 2021.
Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2021.
|Jyothy Labs shares closed at 202.75 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.19% returns over the last 6 months and 48.86% over the last 12 months.
|Jyothy Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|612.67
|659.20
|539.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|612.67
|659.20
|539.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|279.63
|387.12
|269.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.09
|43.22
|51.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.91
|-38.18
|-6.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.40
|69.66
|61.90
|Depreciation
|12.16
|13.02
|14.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|41.83
|41.53
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.45
|75.43
|101.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.20
|67.40
|46.71
|Other Income
|15.26
|5.34
|3.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|87.46
|72.74
|50.34
|Interest
|3.21
|3.46
|3.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|84.25
|69.28
|47.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|7.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|84.25
|76.31
|47.34
|Tax
|16.86
|10.96
|9.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|67.39
|65.35
|38.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|67.39
|65.35
|38.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.71
|0.41
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|67.39
|64.64
|38.43
|Equity Share Capital
|36.72
|36.72
|36.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.84
|1.76
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|1.84
|1.76
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.84
|1.76
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|1.84
|1.76
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited