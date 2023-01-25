 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyothy Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.67 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:Net Sales at Rs 612.67 crore in December 2022 up 13.66% from Rs. 539.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.39 crore in December 2022 up 75.36% from Rs. 38.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.76% from Rs. 64.79 crore in December 2021.
Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2021. Jyothy Labs shares closed at 202.75 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.19% returns over the last 6 months and 48.86% over the last 12 months.
Jyothy Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations612.67659.20539.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations612.67659.20539.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials279.63387.12269.18
Purchase of Traded Goods32.0943.2251.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.91-38.18-6.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost66.4069.6661.90
Depreciation12.1613.0214.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses41.8341.53--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses71.4575.43101.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.2067.4046.71
Other Income15.265.343.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.4672.7450.34
Interest3.213.463.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.2569.2847.34
Exceptional Items--7.03--
P/L Before Tax84.2576.3147.34
Tax16.8610.969.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.3965.3538.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.3965.3538.02
Minority Interest---0.710.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates67.3964.6438.43
Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.841.761.05
Diluted EPS1.841.761.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.841.761.05
Diluted EPS1.841.761.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

